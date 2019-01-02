Skip to Main Content
Breast cancer patient wins $1M in Quebec lottery

Mona Gilbert, from Alma, Que., will head to Quebec City on Thursday to claim her prize.

Mona Gilbert looks forward to spoiling her kids and spending time at the spa

Mona Gilbert holds up her winning ticket, worth $1 million. (Sarah Pedneault/Radio-Canada)

Mona Gilbert didn't have an easy 2018. The 47-year-old has been undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer and has had a mastectomy.

But 2019 is looking a whole lot better.

She won $1 million in Loto-Québec's Extra Friday night draw.

"I looked at the screen, I was frozen," she told Radio-Canada. "I said, 'Wow! What a relief! I won't have to work anymore for money.'"

Gilbert is from the town of Alma, Que., located on Lac Saint-Jean about 200 kilometres north of Quebec City. Gilbert will head to the province's capital on Thursday to claim her prize.

Now, with money no longer a concern, she said she can focus on healing.

"I had a breast tumour," she said. "After that, they said I had three. Then they said I had five."

Gilbert said she is looking forward to spending some time at the spa, investing in her property, spoiling her kids and maybe even buying a convertible.

In 2018, Loto-Québec says there were 104 winning tickets worth $1 million or more produced between Jan. 1 and Dec. 18. Sometimes, there is more than one winner per prize.

