Breast cancer patient wins $1M in Quebec lottery

Mona Gilbert didn't have an easy 2018. The 47-year-old has been undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer and has had a mastectomy.

But 2019 is looking a whole lot better.

She won $1 million in Loto-Québec's Extra Friday night draw.

"I looked at the screen, I was frozen," she told Radio-Canada. "I said, 'Wow! What a relief! I won't have to work anymore for money.'"

Gilbert is from the town of Alma, Que., located on Lac Saint-Jean about 200 kilometres north of Quebec City. Gilbert will head to the province's capital on Thursday to claim her prize.

Now, with money no longer a concern, she said she can focus on healing.

"I had a breast tumour," she said. "After that, they said I had three. Then they said I had five."

Gilbert said she is looking forward to spending some time at the spa, investing in her property, spoiling her kids and maybe even buying a convertible.

In 2018, Loto-Québec says there were 104 winning tickets worth $1 million or more produced between Jan. 1 and Dec. 18. Sometimes, there is more than one winner per prize.