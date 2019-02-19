Skip to Main Content
School community split over how to handle Willingdon Elementary overcrowding
Some parents are frustrated at a snap proposal to move some students to deal with overcrowding at Willingdon Elementary in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

EMSB will vote on how to handle situation Wednesday evening

Parent Elizabeth Hunt started a petition demanding a consultation process from the school board. (CBC)

Some parents are frustrated at a proposal to split up students to deal with overcrowding at Willingdon Elementary in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

The popular French immersion school is at 90 per cent of its capacity and its governing board wants to move senior students about two kilometres away to the former St. Ignatius of Loyola school, at the corner of Somerled and Coronation avenues.

But many parents say it's all happening too fast and they need more time to think about the change.

"We chose here. We moved in the neighborhood to be right here," said parent Elizabeth Hunt, who started a petition asking the English Montreal School Board for a public consultation process.

The petition was started almost a week ago and has 125 signatures so far.

According to the proposal, students would arrive at Willingdon Elementary and then grades five and six would be bused to the second location.

"If you're radically going to change the nature of this school, we need time to think," Hunt said.

"The process is rushed. We need a reset and we need to take a little bit more time," she added.

Parents worry that by splitting up students, the school will lose its sense of community.

Others think that with more space the students will be able to thrive.

"In the States they have the idea of a middle school and that's what we're kind of looking at," said Lara Belinsky, a governing board member at Willingdon Elementary.

Lara Belinsky is a governing board member at Willingdon Elementary. (CBC)

The school's principal, Carmen Nicolas, said the governing board did its best based on the time frame given by the EMSB.

The EMSB will have the final say on if the school will be split when it meets Wednesday evening.

With files from Sudha Krishnan

