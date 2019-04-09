Will next season be any better for the Montreal Canadiens?
There are reasons to be hopeful as a Habs fan next season. But will they once again miss the playoffs?
Mood in the locker room was generally positive as Habs packed up equipment
As the Montreal Canadiens cleaned out their lockers in Brossard on Tuesday, the mood was generally positive.
The Habs missed the playoffs this year, but they had a strong end to their season.
What can fans look forward to next season? Doug Gelevan and Jessica Rusnak weigh in.
