With wildfires raging in some regions, Quebec bans open fires in most of the province

As wildfires continue to rage on Quebec's North Shore and in the Saguenay region, the province's fire prevention agency has announced a ban on open fires in most regions.

According to the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU), there are currently 12 active fires in Quebec, most of them under control.

One wildfire is currently burning along the Nipissis river northeast of Sept-Îles, covering an area of around 645 hectares — equivalent to about 903 football fields. SOPFEU has been monitoring that fire since Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for SOPFEU, Isabelle Gariépy, the fire doesn't pose a threat to any infrastructure at the moment.

"If the fire gets closer we'll have to find other ways to intervene," said Gariépy.

Another fire in the Sagueney region forced about 50 people out of their homes in the municipality of Ferland-et-Boilleau on Sunday night. SOPFEU says that fire is now under control.

It was the second fire to emerge in the region that day following a fire in Saint-David-de-Falardeau that was sparked by a downed electrical wire.

In both cases, strong winds stoked the fires.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the fire risk will remain high this week in Quebec because of the hot and dry weather.

So far in 2023, 183 forest fires have affected 303 hectares in southern Quebec. The average for the last decade at this time of year is 185 fires affecting around 184 hectares.