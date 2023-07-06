Quebec announces $50M for businesses hurt by wildfires

The Quebec government has announced $50 million in aid for businesses that have been affected by the wildfires raging in the province this summer.

Businesses that lost more than half of their income over four consecutive weeks because of forest access bans or issues in the supply of goods and services will be eligible for the loans, according to Economy Minister Christopher Skeete.

The emergency funding aims to support loggers, sawmills, paper mills, outfitters, local businesses, tourist businesses and other devastated industries.

A total of $30 million will be administered by MRCs in the affected regions while the remaining $20 million will be managed by Investissement Québec, Skeete announced in La Sarre, Que. on Wednesday.

Local MRCs will administer loans of up to $50,000. Companies requiring more than $50,000 in liquidity could apply for up to $1 million through Investissement Québec.

"Our goal is to be flexible in the support we are offering. Our government is aware that the province's regions are at the heart of Quebec's economic vitality," Skeete said in a press release.

Quebec Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx said the tourism department is looking into how it could help people who depend on tourists for their livelihoods.

"Our hearts go out to the people and businesses affected. These include certain festivals and events, outdoor and adventure businesses and, in particular, outfitters, which have been greatly affected," she said.

"We are evaluating all possible solutions to help them."

"After four weeks of evacuation, businesses in Lebel-sur-Quévillon are having trouble reopening. Since they haven't sold anything in a month, I don't think they have the means to borrow, because it takes money to borrow," said Lebel-sur-Quévillon Mayor Guy Lafrenière. (Jonathan Dupaul/Radio-Canada)

Despite the loans, some were left unimpressed with the announcement.

Lebel-sur-Quévillon Mayor Guy Lafrenière, whose town was twice evacuated, said he fears the town's businesses may not survive.

"It's good news, but I'm still disappointed," Lafrenière told Radio-Canada on Wednesday.

"I thought evacuated towns and their businesses would be entitled to subsidies. After four weeks of evacuation, businesses in Lebel-sur-Quévillon are having trouble reopening. Since they haven't sold anything in a month, I don't think they have the means to borrow, because it takes money to borrow," he said.

"I'm afraid that businesses won't get through this. It's going to be a really tough summer for us, really tough, and I don't think a loan is going to save us."