'Wild goose' families: The sacrifices so many Koreans make to give their kids a life in Canada

Almost every night, Ma Hyun-Joo's two children crowd around Ma's smartphone to video chat with their father on Kakaotalk, a Korean social media platform. They talk about mundane things: what their day was like, if they had fun at school, what they ate for lunch.

It's a habit they've kept up for almost three years now. The daily video chats are their lifeline, the way to keep in regular contact with the family's breadwinner, who works in real estate more than 10,000 kilometres away, in South Korea.

The children have settled into their lives in Montreal, but they still miss their dad, Ma says.

"Back in Korea, my son would wrestle and play with his dad, and he can't do that anymore," she says. "My daughter misses her father's hugs. When we were in Korea, I would nag her, and she would go to her dad's arms for comfort. She misses that."

Ma says her children are lucky — their father visits twice a year, and he is hoping to be reunited with his family soon. She knows other Korean families in Montreal that sometimes go for years at a stretch without being together.

This kind of arrangement — where Korean mothers take their children to live in a Western country while the father stays behind to provide financial support — is so common in South Korea that there's a name for such fathers: Gireogi appa, or "wild goose dads."

They're called that because, much like geese who fly long distances from season to season, these fathers must travel far from home to see their families.

It's not easy. Most often, they do it so the children can go to school in the West, where education is less stressful than the grueling South Korean system. The children learn English, which is also an asset.

"I was thinking about my children's education, but I also wanted to try living in another country," said Ma.

It's been a fulfilling adventure for Ma: she has learned French and found a job, all while raising her children on her own.

The loneliness of eating alone

Here in Montreal, "wild goose" families make up over a quarter of the Korean-Canadian households, according to community leaders.

"There are 11,000 Koreans in Montreal … about 27 per cent of those you can consider to be part of 'wild goose' families," said Kim Jong-Min, the general manager of Fondation Communautaire Canadienne-Coréenne du Québec, a community organization.

It's an experience with which Kim is all too familiar.

He lived as a "wild goose" father for two years, when his wife and two sons first came to Montreal.

At first, he said, it wasn't so bad.

"I felt like I could do anything I want, like I was free," he said.

But after living on his own for six months, the loneliness set in.

"Some weekends, when you come home, you don't say a single word, because you don't have your family there," Kim said.

"You learn how lonely it is, not having anyone to talk to — how lonely it is to eat alone."

Kim Jong-Min lived as a wild goose father for two years before deciding to move to Montreal to be reunited with his family. Now he works with the Korean community here. (Jennifer Yoon/CBC)

When he was young, Kim had wanted to study abroad, but he wasn't able to. He vowed that if his sons wanted that experience, he would find a way.

But coming with them to Montreal wasn't a viable option at the time. Kim owned a consulting business, which he couldn't simply abandon. He didn't know if he would be able to find work in his field in Canada, or if his credentials would be recognized.

Besides, Kim said, Korea's not a bad place to live: it's a developed country, there's no violent conflict, and the quality of life is good.

But after two years of living so far from his family, Kim realized his sons, who were eight and 10 when they came to Montreal, were going through the most critical years of their development without him, and they missed him desperately.

"They wanted to play soccer, and they didn't have their dad to play with them. Also, as they were going through puberty, they wanted to talk to their dad about how their bodies were changing," Kim said. "I was sorry I couldn't be there for them."

"They needed their dad."

The 14-hour time difference made it hard to figure out convenient times to talk on the phone, too: when Kim was free to call his sons, they were usually in school.

Then there were the long trips back and forth between Seoul and Montreal — and while in Montreal, he couldn't supervise his employees.

It became too much for him. He closed his business and moved to Montreal, to be reunited with his family.

"You don't realize how precious someone is, when they're always right next to you. While we were separated, I felt just how precious my family is."

From a place of love

Park Seryung dreamed of living abroad when she was still a child in Korea.

At 14, her dream came true: her mother gave up her job as a university professor and brought Park and her brother to Canada. At that point, Park said, she didn't yet really understand what a sacrifice that was for her parents.

Park Seryung, pictured here with her family, says knowing the sacrifices her parents made so she could study abroad, she feels pressure to be successful. (Submitted by Park Seryung)

She says her father objected to the arrangement at first but reluctantly let them go, staying behind in South Korea to support the family.

Park got her wish, but it was harder than she'd thought it would be. Life in Canada didn't measure up to the high bar she had set, and at first, the language barrier and cultural differences were a challenge.

Not only did her parents have to make a huge financial sacrifice, but for her father, living so far from the family came with an emotional cost.

"My dad is someone who also feels loneliness intensely, and he was living all alone, quietly," said Kim.

"When your family doesn't live together, it doesn't feel complete."

Park said at 21, she now understands much better the sacrifices that her parents made — and that knowledge makes her determined to make sure they know it was worth it.

"We're not a rich family, but they still sent me to study here in Canada, which is a big decision, and in that way, I feel guilty," Park said.

"It wasn't like I was amazing in school, and I didn't know if I could repay them in the future."

Park is now a first-year student in computer science at McGill. She thinks the experience of living in Canada has made her more open-minded. It's changed her identity, too. She no longer feels she is completely Korean — fitting instead somewhere between the Canadian and Korean cultures.

She wonders if she would have been willing to do what her parents have done and sacrifice a normal family life in order to fulfil their children's dream of a life abroad.

"I think they must have loved us so much, enough to make her prioritize our education more than their own lives."