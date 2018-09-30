West Island group celebrates 60 years of support for people with intellectual disabilities

Nearly three decades ago, the West Island Association for the Intellectually Handicapped (WIAIH) gave Richard "Ricky" Held's twin sons a place to go.

But more than that, the organization gave them a chance to be treated like "anybody else in the community," he said.

Held has been involved with WIAIH since 1990, when his sons, who were teenagers at the time, first joined clubs and summer camps organized by the group.

This weekend, he was also one of dozens of people celebrating WIAIH's 60th birthday at an activity-filled block party that attracted friends and family from around the area.

Organized near the association's headquarters on Donegani Avenue in Pointe-Claire, the event included music, food, crafts, inflatable games and more throughout the day on Saturday.

"It's a long time," said Held, of the 60-year anniversary. "I can see the benefits."

Over 1,000 members and 500 volunteers

A volunteer-run, non-profit organization, WIAIH works to increase the opportunities people with intellectual disabilities and autism have access to. It also aims to support their families and raise awareness within the wider community.

The organization has more than 1,000 members and over 500 volunteers, offering hundreds of recreational activities every year. It also provides a residence for adults with intellectual disabilities, support groups for parents and daycare integration programs, among other things.

When asked what he thinks of the organization, Held's son Mitchell, says, "I love it."

The organization gives people a "sense of belonging," added his father, who commended both the counselors and variety of programs.

But the organization isn't just for those with disabilities, Held said.

"Parents need these service," he said. "It's a wonderful thing that WIAIH has all these programs and WIAIH is here to help the families."

It's also had a positive impact on local volunteers like Devon Leguillette, who has been with the organization for five years and volunteers for about five hours every week.

Devon Leguillette, a retired nurse, said she feels she gets more back than she gives volunteering with the WIAIH. (CBC)

"When I started to volunteer at WIAIH, I wanted to give back to the community," said Leguillette, a retired nurse.

She said she learns something new every week.

"What I hadn't anticipated was that I would get way more back for myself than I feel that I am giving."

With files from CBC Montreal's Antoni Nerestant