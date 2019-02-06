Why I want to team up with the drunk driver who hit me

Three and a half years ago, my life took a complete change in direction.

It will now never be what I expected, or hoped, it would be.

On June 12, 2015, I was struck by a car while I was jogging in Hudson, Que.

The car was going over 100 km/h on a residential road where the speed limit is 40 km/h.

I suffered life-threatening injuries that consisted of a cracked skull, traumatic brain injury, fractured spine, internal bleeding, fractured ribs, hip and pelvis completely shattered on my right side, torn ligaments, burns from fallen electrical wires knocked down by the vehicle, nerve damage and the loss of feeling in one of my thighs.

I've had a total of 19 surgeries — so far. There are more to come.

I wasn't supposed to make it. I was put into an induced coma so the swelling and pain could diminish.

I consider myself lucky in my unlucky ways.

Tina Adams was 20 when she suffered a number of serious injuries, including a crushed pelvis and a cracked skull, after she was struck by a driver while jogging in Hudson, Que. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

I was studying to become a police officer, but that career path has now been taken away from me.

My life now revolves around hospital stays, doctor visits, physiotherapy sessions, visits to a psychologist, adaptive training, and chronic pain that will always be a part of my life.

The struggles I face every day are unimaginable. This whole nightmare happened when I was 20 years old — my early adulthood was taken away from me.

Given the damage to my pelvis, there's a big possibility that I will never be able to carry my own child one day.

Nothing can repair everything I've been through — physically and emotionally. I have a life sentence of pain, suffering, and indelible scars across my body.

Victim turned advocate

Hudson resident Tina Adams, 23, installed signs along her street in Hudson, Que., asking drivers to slow down. (CBC)

Despite everything that has happened, I've decided to make something positive out of my situation. I have been speaking in high schools, colleges and driving schools, talking to young adults about my journey and explaining the consequences impaired driving can have on someone's life.

On June 19, 2018, the driver of the car that struck me, Jordan Xavier Taylor, took responsibility for his actions: he pleaded guilty.

Then, more than three years after the crash, an apology came.

On Jan. 9, 2019, at his pre-sentencing hearing, Jordan said in court, "Sorry is an understatement. I made a big mistake to drive my car that day. I'll never forget how much this hurt you. No sentence can repair the harm done."

I hope he really is sorry and feels bad for what he's done. I do forgive him — but I forgive him for myself so that I can move on with my life.

A formal apology in the courtroom is OK, however, his future actions will determine if he really is sorry. So, after hearing his apology, it was my turn to take the floor.

I asked the judge to consider having him accompany me on my speaking engagements as part of his sentence.

Tina Adams spends her free time visiting high schools, colleges and driving schools, sharing her story with students. (Submitted by Tina Adams)

I did so because I believe that telling both sides of the story will help further raise awareness on this issue. Not only are there many victims suffering the consequences of impaired motorists' actions, there are drivers who also have to live with what they've done.

When I speak to students, the teenagers only hear my side of the story. It has a major impact on them, but if Jordan were to join me, I believe it would touch them in an even more profound way.

They would see that not only have I been forever changed, but that Jordan must now live with the guilt of knowing he destroyed so much of my life.

If working with the guy who did this to me will save lives, then I'm all for it.

Just one week ago, Jordan, 25, was sentenced to eight months in jail. Eight months is nothing considering the injuries I have, and it undermines the message I'm trying to convey to students: that impaired driving is a serious criminal offence.

However, I am happy that Quebec court Judge Bernard St-Arnaud granted my request: as part of his probation, Jordan must give 10 conferences to share his experience with students and to speak about the dangers of drinking and driving.

I'm hoping that speaking in schools with me will be an eye-opener for him, so that he can see and hear, in detail, the way he damaged my life.

We can't change the past, but I am now ready to move forward and make a positive change for the future.

CBC Montreal is seeking out points of view on issues that matter to you in your community. If you have an idea, send us an email: sabrina.marandola@cbc.ca.