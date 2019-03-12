Why can't you skate on the Lachine Canal?

Every year, there it is: the flat, icy pathway that seems to beckoning for skaters to come down to the Lachine Canal and lace up.

Over in Ottawa, people are communing to work on their skates, gliding down the Rideau. So why can't we do that here?

There are several factors that make the Lachine Canal ice rink a non-starter, despite the continued interest of neighbouring residents.

Lauren Small, Parks Canada's director for the Quebec Waterways Field Unit, walks us through the reasons why it's just not a safe option.

