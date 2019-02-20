Whooping cough cases jump in Eastern Townships

There have been 24 cases of whooping cough this year in the Eastern Townships — double the average for the time period of the previous five years.

The 24 cases cover all age groups. Two-thirds of the individuals were not vaccinated or had not completed the vaccination schedule, said Dr. Mélissa Généreux, director of public health in the Eastern Townships.

Nine people had been vaccinated, but the vaccine for whooping cough — also called pertussis — is 85 per cent effective, Généreux said.

"The only way to protect our community is for everyone in Estrie to be vaccinated," Généreux said.

Statistics show that no other region in Quebec has seen a rise in whooping cough cases.

"We know that in the Eastern Townships, vaccination coverage is below what we would like to have," Généreux said. "We aim for a 95 per cent vaccination rate for children against whooping cough, but according to our estimates the rate is around 80 per cent."

Whooping cough is highly contagious. It can last 10 weeks, with severe coughing fits that can lead to hospitalization and even death in infants younger than 3 months old, Généreux said.

"The vaccine not only reduces the risk of developing the disease, but also reduces the severity of symptoms and the frequency of complications," she said.