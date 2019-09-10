Where the parties stand on issues that matter most to Quebecers

Over the next few weeks, the federal parties will be angling for your vote in the Oct. 21 election.

Who deserves your vote?

Here's an overview of where they stand on some of the issues that have mattered most to Quebecers over the last four years — identity, environment, immigration and the economy.

We'll be updating this guide throughout the campaign.

Liberals:

Liberal Justin Trudeau is critical of Quebec's secularism law, saying in a recent interview with Netflix's Hasan Minhaj that "in a free society, you cannot legitimize discrimination." He has not said whether a Liberal government would support legal challenges to the law, also known as Bill 21.

Conservatives:

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer promised a federal Conservative government would not table legislation similar to Bill 21. Conservative MPs in the province have given clear indications the party does not support intervening in court cases against the law.

NDP:

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has promised to be a "champion" for those in Quebec who oppose the secularism law but, like the Conservatives, the NDP has indicated it would not seek intervenor status in a court challenge against the law.

Bloc Québécois:

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet supports Bill 21 and has vowed to protect the province from attempts by the federal government to interfere with the legislation.

Greens:

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May believes the law violates the freedom of religion clause of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, but said a Green government would not seek intervenor status in a court challenge against Bill 21.

People's Party:

PPC Leader Maxime Bernier has criticized the other federal leaders for speaking out against the Quebec secularism law, saying they should mind their own business. He promised in March to bar people from wearing face coverings, such as a niqab, while swearing federal oaths.

Liberals:

The Liberals have been critical of the Quebec government's plan to reduce immigration levels by more than 20 per cent this year, noting the province is facing a labour shortage.

The Trudeau government announced in August it will give Quebec $250 million to cover all costs related to the influx of asylum seekers who crossed into the province from the United States during 2017 and 2018.

Over the summer, the government changed the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to bar people from making a refugee claim in Canada if they've already made one in a "safe" country, including the U.S. The change was designed to deter asylum seekers from making irregular crossings at places such as Roxham Road.

Conservatives:

The party said it is " open " to Quebec's desire to reduce immigration levels, but is opposed to a provincial plan to force newcomers to undergo a values test in order to qualify for permanent residency.

Scheer says a Conservative government will end the "illegal border crossings" at Roxham Road, which is where most asylum seekers have crossed into Canada since 2017. That plan includes declaring the whole border a point of entry, which would prevent those making an irregular crossing from claiming asylum.

NDP:

Singh promised to give the province an additional $73 million annually to fund immigration integration programs, including French-language classes, to help deal with labour shortages in rural areas.

The party wants to suspend the Safe Third Country Agreement , which it says encourages asylum seekers to make irregular border crossings. It does not consider the U.S. a safe country for asylum seekers.

Bloc Québécois

Blanchet says he won't oppose Quebec's desire to reduce immigration levels.

Greens:

The party is opposed to closing the loophole in the Safe Third Party Agreement that allows asylum seekers to make a claim at irregular crossings, such as Roxham Road. Like the NDP, it does not consider the U.S. to be a safe country for asylum seekers.

People's Party:

Bernier has proposed building a fence to prevent asylum seekers from crossing at Roxham Road.

To dissuade asylum seekers from irregular crossings, Bernier proposes to declare the entire Canada-U.S. border a point of entry , allowing border officials to turn away anyone who crosses between border stations.

Liberals:

Trudeau has said there is no support in Quebec for the construction of a Canada-wide oil pipeline, such as the defunct Energy East project.

Conservatives:

Scheer wants to see the construction of a pipeline that would carry Western oil through Quebec and into New Brunswick. He hopes to convince Quebecers to support the project.

NDP:

The party is opposed to the efforts to revive the Canada-wide pipeline project. Singh has also pledged to provide money to help with the electrification of transit.

Bloc Québécois:

Blanchet opposes any attempt to revive the Energy East oil pipeline project. He has not said whether he supports a proposal to build a natural gas pipeline between Ontario and the Saguenay area, opting to wait for the results of an environmental impact assessment.

Greens:

The party opposed the Energy East project and remains opposed to attempts to revive the plan.

People's Party:

Bernier has said he would overrule provincial opposition to the Energy East project, if a private company backs its construction.

Liberals:

Trudeau has said that he opposes a single-income tax return managed by the province, telling reporters that handing over federal responsibility is not a decision the government can take lightly.

Conservatives:

Scheer wants to create a single-income tax return administered by the province. When he proposed the idea, the National Assembly backed it unanimously. He would also create a cabinet minister position that would specifically deal with Quebec economic development.

NDP:

Singh has promised to hold a meeting within the first six months of his term with all of the premiers, discussing an expansion of the Quebec and Canada pension plans.

Bloc Québécois:

The Bloc opposes the creation of a Canada-wide securities regulator.

The party wants to exempt farm owners from the capital-gains tax to make it easier for property to be transferred within families.

Greens:

Nothing specific announced yet.

People's Party:

Maxime Bernier has not made any promises specifically about Quebec, but he has said he would freeze the equalization program and then propose a new formula. In the 2018-2019 year, Quebec received nearly $12 billion in equalization payments.

Is there an issue that you want to see included on this list? Send us an email: webquebec@cbc.ca or reach us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.