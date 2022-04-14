What's open and what's closed in Montreal over Easter, Passover weekend

Congratulations, Montrealers — you've made it to your first long weekend of spring and your first holidays in a while with no restrictions on gatherings.

Still, Quebec public health officials and experts are calling on those planning to gather for Easter or Passover celebrations to be careful and manage their risk.

Measures such as bringing the party outdoors if possible, avoiding too many people in the same room or the same house and avoiding getting together with others if you have COVID-like symptoms can help keep the virus from spreading.

To keep from crowding indoors, here's a partial list of what's open and what's closed around the city this weekend:

Shopping

Many shopping centres and most retail and grocery stores will be closed on Sunday.

Smaller food shops may be open, but check online or call before you go.

Montreal's public markets, such as the Atwater Market, Jean-Talon Market and Maisonneuve Market, will operate under regular hours.

Most pharmacy chains will remain open all weekend during their usual hours.

Activities

All Espace pour la vie installations, including the Montréal Biodôme, the newly-renovated Insectarium, the Botanical Garden and Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium will be open to the public throughout the long weekend.

Museums will be open throughout the city but hours may be modified. It's recommended to check online or call before you go.

The city's sports and cultural centres will keep varying hours set by each individual borough. Residents should contact the facilities directly to find out if they are open before making plans to visit.

Movie theatres will be open.

Government services

Most city of Montreal offices will be closed for the entirety of the long weekend, including borough and Accès-Montreal offices.

The city's 311 information line will operate as scheduled, however Friday and Monday will operate under the modified hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Municipal court will be closed this weekend.

Banks are closed Friday but open on Monday.

Canada Post will not have any collection or delivery of mail on Friday or Monday.

SAQ and SQDC

All Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) stores will be open Saturday and Sunday. Friday and Monday will operate under the modified hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) stores will be closed on Sunday.

Public transit

STM bus lines will operate on modified schedules Friday and Monday. Consult the schedules here .

. Many Exo commuter trains will operate on modified schedules throughout the weekend. You can find the schedules here .

Waste collection