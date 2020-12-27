What to do with your Christmas tree after the holidays in Montreal

This year, Quebec tree farmers have seen close to a 30 per cent bump in revenue. So, to prepare for more trees left on the side of the road, the City of Montreal has ramped up its Christmas tree pickup services.

City spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said they have hired more staff to help recycle all these trees.

"We increase the number of employees, the number of trucks, and we have enough contracts with private enterprises to make sure we'll be able to recycle those Christmas trees," he said.

The city is asking people to check its website for pick-up dates according to their neighbourhood.

Sabourin said this year, more people brought home natural Christmas trees likely due to the pandemic.

"We used to pick up as much as 25,000 Christmas trees but this year, well, it's going to be a minimum of 30,000 Christmas trees we're going to have to pick up on the curb of the streets."

Trees must be out on the side of the curb by 7 a.m. on the scheduled pick-up dates. He stressed that all decorations must be removed.

He added that people should make sure trees are not in the way of snow removal operations.

But rather than lugging your tree to the curb, you might want to turn it into a cozy resting place and a backyard feeder for overwintering birds.

Nature Conservancy of Canada says that is a great way to help birds survive the most frigid months of the year.

Birds such as chickadees and goldfinches stick around all year. They need a warm place to perch and reliable food sources throughout the winter.

By standing your Christmas tree near bird feeders, or trimming the tree itself with delicious bird-friendly foods, you can give the feathered critters a place to rest, keep warm and eat, according to Andrew Holland, a spokesperson for the nature advocacy organization.

"You take the time to decorate the tree and pick out the perfect ornaments and what-not in your living room. Well, you can do the same thing in your backyard," he said.