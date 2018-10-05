What's open, what's closed in Montreal over Thanksgiving weekend

With Canadians celebrating Thanksgiving on Monday, many public services around Montreal will be closed or operating with reduced hours, and there will be some key road closures to consider before setting out.

A lot of restaurants will be closed for Thanksgiving, but grocery stores and public markets will mostly be open, as will most shopping malls and pharmacies.

The Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) says its stores will all be open except for those located in a closed mall with no direct access from the outside.

Government buildings, post offices, courthouses and banks will be closed.

Public transit reduced

The STM is operating on a modified holiday schedule on Thanksgiving Monday. (Luc Lavigne/Radio-Canada)

Thanksgiving is a statutory holiday for Montreal's public transit agency, the STM. Consult the STM's website to check the holiday schedule.

At Exo, trains and buses are also running on a modified holiday schedule. Some trains will be cancelled.

Road closures planned

There are still plenty of construction detours to think about over the holiday weekend — especially around the Turcot Interchange.

There will be a work blitz on the Turcot Interchange project, with new closures set to go into effect Friday at 11:59 p.m. and continuing until Tuesday at 5:00 a.m. These long weekend closures are in addition to those already in place.

Notably, Highway 20 East will close at the interchange, as well exit 63 toward the Mercier Bridge.

Other closures include:

Ramp from Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North.

Ramp from Highway 720 West to Highway 15 North.

Entrance from Highway 15 North from Sherbrooke Street.

Ramp from Highway 15 South to Highway 720 East.

Ramp from Highway 15 South to Highway 20 West.

Notre-Dame Street West between Monk Boulevard and Côte-Saint-Paul Road.

There will also be nighttime closures of the ramp leading from Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West. That means Highway 15 North will be closed form exit 62 (de La Vérendrye Boulevard).

The Mercier Bridge will be reduced to one lane to and from Montreal from Friday at 10 p.m until Monday at 5 a.m.

Those returning to Montreal from the South Shore on Monday night will have access to only a single lane on the Jacques-Cartier Bridge from 10 p.m. until Tuesday at 5 a.m.

Municipal services limited

City and borough offices will be closed Monday, although some municipal services will keep operating.

Garbage and recycling will be picked up as usual, where ever it is scheduled for Mondays, with the exception of some green waste collection in Montreal North, which has been bumped to Tuesday.

Montreal ecocentres will be open, according to the regular summer schedule, every day from 8 am to 6 pm.

Arenas, swimming pools, sports centres and libraries will operate according to borough schedules.

The Claude-Robillard sports complex, located in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, will be closed.

Most outdoor tennis courts are open, while the majority of libraries and indoor pools are closed.

The city recommends people check its website or call 311 for more information.

Some city attractions open

Most Montreal museums are already closed on Mondays, and the Biodome is closed for renovations.

However, some attractions will stay open on the holiday.

Here are some examples: