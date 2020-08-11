What Montreal students are saying about the new back-to-school rules

With the start of the new school year just weeks away, many teachers and parents are expressing concern over Quebec's newly unveiled rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools — such as mandatory masks in the hallways.

But what do students think about the rules?

We spoke to some Montreal elementary and high school students about their expectations, concerns and feelings about setting foot in the classroom for the first time since March.

Vanessa Vassalos, Grade 11

Vanessa Vassalos, a Grade 11 student at Miss Edgar's and Miss Cramp's School, has always loved going to school, so working online from home was a challenge. She's excited to go back for her final year.

She says masks have become part of her daily routine. She even started a government-approved PPE company called Essentiels COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic.

"Although it's different and uncomfortable, at the end of the day going back to school is what's important to me," Vassalos said.

Taneia Hinkson-Belone, Grade 5

For Taneia Hinkson-Belone, 10, wearing a mask in the common areas of a school is not something to look forward to.

"I have trouble wearing a mask. Sometimes I feel like I can't breathe properly," Hinkson-Belone said.

She enjoyed learning from home, and would prefer to continue online classes.

For Taneia Hinkson-Belone, 10, wearing a mask in the common areas of a school is not something to look forward to. (Valeria Cori-Manocchio/CBC)

The government backed down on the idea of "bubbles" of six students and says no physical distancing is required between students.

However, teachers must stay 1.5 metres away from pupils in their classrooms.

Hinkson-Belone says her teachers may have a hard time doing that — and enforcing rules about mask use in hallways and lunch rooms.

"[Some of my classmates] will probably be worse than me," Hinkson-Belone said. "We have a lot of troublemakers."

Nicholas Chase, Grade 8

Nicholas Chase, 13, is interested to see how the school year will go under the new regulations.

"It's going to be really weird," the Collège Notre-Dame student said.

13-year-old Nicholas Chase is interested to see how the school year will go under the new regulations. (Clara Chase)

He's excited to see his friends and ride the bus home with them.

"I'm happy to be physically going back."

Portia Reimer, Grade 7

In just a few weeks, 12-year-old Portia Reimer will start her first year of high school at Collège Notre-Dame.

She was looking forward to having the freedom to move from class to class — but under the new restrictions, high school students will have to remain in one classroom all day, with the teachers moving around.

"I guess I'll be kind of sad this year because I won't be able to move around as much," Reimer said.

In just a few weeks, Portia Reimer is going to start her first year of high school at Collège Notre-Dame. (Submitted by Pamela Reimer)

But she's looking forward to going back and being able to see people.

Reimer says in the hallways, where physical distancing between students in different classes and masks are mandatory, it might be hard to enforce the rules.

Raina Cyrus, Grade 9

Raina Cyrus, a Vincent Massey Collegiate student going into Grade 9, is nervous about going back to school because she's not sure students will respect the restrictions.

Raina Cyrus, a Vincent Massey Collegiate student going into Grade 9, is nervous about going back to school because she’s not sure students will respect the restrictions. (Submitted by Raina Cyrus)

"No one's going to take it seriously, which I'm kind of worried about," Cyrus said. "I would rather stay home."

Still, Cyrus says she's looking forward to seeing her friends and teachers.

Jerry Han, Grade 7

Jerry Han, 13, says going back to school is not the safest bet. He enjoyed online learning at home — but he's excited to meet new people in his first year of high school.

"Going back home is the same thing as going to school, and you have more chances of getting coronavirus [at school] than being at home," Han said.

He's concerned that masks may become annoying and distract some students from their studies.

"I don't really want to wear a mask. It might annoy me, too."