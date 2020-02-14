Skip to Main Content
Wet'suwet'en protests block Exo's Candiac line for fifth day
Protests across the country in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposing a natural gas pipeline erupted after the RCMP began raiding blockades on traditional land in northern B.C. late last week.

Protesters in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory near Belleville, Ont. have stopped Via Rail service between Montreal and Toronto all week. Now, Via Rail has cancelled most of its service nationwide. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

Service on Exo's Candiac line continues to be cancelled Friday due to a rail blockade in Kahnawake.

A shuttle service is in place for commuters who board at stations on Montreal's South Shore.

The police are enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court injunction to allow Coastal GasLink workers to continue construction on the pipeline.

On Thursday, Via Rail cancelled service nationwide after Canadian National Railway shut down its Eastern Canadian network.

All Via Rail trains are cancelled at Montreal's Central Station Friday morning. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

Antonia Xenopoulos had booked a Via Rail train from Toronto to visit her family in Montreal for the weekend.
 
With service cancelled, however, she took an overnight bus instead.
 
"I understand why they're doing it, but it's still hurtful to everybody who's taking the train," said Xenopoulos as she arrived in downtown Montreal Friday morning.
 
"Train is the best. Downtown to downtown, it's super easy, it's super relaxing. Not this time though."

Increased demand for flights, bus

An Exo spokesperson says it has received the go-ahead to continue operating on CN tracks, so its other commuter lines are unaffected by the protests.

Keolis Canada, which operates Orléans Express, is adding about 20 bus trips today between Montreal and Quebec City to help meet the increased demand.

Flights from Montreal to Toronto cost as much as $600 Friday.

