Marymount Academy community tired of sharing space with other schools

The Marymount Academy community is frustrated that the English Montreal School Board is looking to send Westmount Park Elementary School students there during upcoming renovations.

The school board held hearings Wednesday night to gather suggestions on how to approach the impending $12.5 million in renovations at the elementary school and the inevitable relocation of its 700 students.

Renovations at Westmount Park Elementary School start in 2019 and are expected to last two years.

So far, the school board plans to move the students to two locations: Marymount Academy in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and the former St. John Bosco Elementary School in Ville-Émard​.

Patsy Smith's 15-year-old son goes Marymount. Smith says she wants to know what other options there may be before the decision is finalized.

"Those cohabiting usually come out on the losing end," she said. "I would like to know where we stand in this, what the other options are for them, and how difficult it's going to be."

Patsy Smith has a teenage son enrolled at Marymount Academy. (Antoni Nerestant/CBC)

Ramin Khodaie, a coordinator at Marymount, said having different groups of kids in the same school means a strain on space and resources.

The school already shares space with nearby private school Centennial Academy.

"We develop our space thinking we will have this space forever, and then it's taken away from us," Khodaie said.

"Asking more of us puts a strain on the teachers and students," he said.

The chairman of the EMSB parents committee, Joseph Bondi, said overall the renovations are good news, but admits that it stresses the parents.

A final vote on the relocation proposals will take place Jan. 16.