Westmount High teachers protest CAQ government's religious symbols policy

Teachers at Westmount High held a rally outside the public high school on Ste-Catherine Street West this morning to protest the new provincial government's proposed ban on religious symbols for public servants.

A group of about 30 of the school's staff gathered in front of the entrance, wearing pins highlighting the school's diversity and carrying colourful signs decrying the Coalition Avenir Québec's proposal.

"If the CAQ thinks that this is going to come easily without a battle, they've got to think twice," said Robert Green, a social sciences teacher who helped organize the rally.

The rally coincides with the day the CAQ will unveil its cabinet members.

Green has been wearing Buddhist prayer beads in solidarity with teachers from religious minority groups who could be affected by the ban. He said another 14 teachers at the school have been wearing religious symbols in reaction to the election of the CAQ.

He said one colleague, a teacher at the school, wears a headscarf and could be affected by the policy if it passes.

The CAQ has said it may include a grandfather clause in its bill that would allow a number of public servants, including teachers, who already work to continue wearing their religious symbols.

Robert Green, a social sciences teacher, has been wearing Buddhist prayer beads in solidarity with teachers from religious minority groups. (Lauren McCallum/CBC)

"We're a very multicultural school here, we have a lot of young girls who wear the hijab and a lot of young boys who wear the kippah," Green said.

"And we're worried that even if the CAQ comes in with what it's calling its grandfather clause, that they will be rendering our students second-class citizens."

It's not the first time Westmount High teachers rallied in support of public servants and students wearing religious symbols.

They did so when former premier Pauline Marois's Parti Québécois government attempted to pass its Charter of Quebec Values, a similar policy to what the CAQ is proposing.

With files from Lauren McCallum