Westmount High teachers protest CAQ government's religious symbols policy
'If the CAQ thinks that this is going to come easily without a battle, they've got to think twice'
Teachers at Westmount High held a rally outside the public high school on Ste-Catherine Street West this morning to protest the new provincial government's proposed ban on religious symbols for public servants.
A group of about 30 of the school's staff gathered in front of the entrance, wearing pins highlighting the school's diversity and carrying colourful signs decrying the Coalition Avenir Québec's proposal.
"If the CAQ thinks that this is going to come easily without a battle, they've got to think twice," said Robert Green, a social sciences teacher who helped organize the rally.
The rally coincides with the day the CAQ will unveil its cabinet members.
- Legault to make Éric Girard finance minister, give immigration portfolio to Simon Jolin-Barrette
- Crucifix represents Christian values but isn't a religious symbol, Quebec's incoming premier says
Green has been wearing Buddhist prayer beads in solidarity with teachers from religious minority groups who could be affected by the ban. He said another 14 teachers at the school have been wearing religious symbols in reaction to the election of the CAQ.
He said one colleague, a teacher at the school, wears a headscarf and could be affected by the policy if it passes.
The CAQ has said it may include a grandfather clause in its bill that would allow a number of public servants, including teachers, who already work to continue wearing their religious symbols.
"We're a very multicultural school here, we have a lot of young girls who wear the hijab and a lot of young boys who wear the kippah," Green said.
"And we're worried that even if the CAQ comes in with what it's calling its grandfather clause, that they will be rendering our students second-class citizens."
It's not the first time Westmount High teachers rallied in support of public servants and students wearing religious symbols.
They did so when former premier Pauline Marois's Parti Québécois government attempted to pass its Charter of Quebec Values, a similar policy to what the CAQ is proposing.
With files from Lauren McCallum
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.