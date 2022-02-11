West Island teen who died was in 'the wrong place at the wrong time'

Guy Gaudet says he still sees his son, Lucas, every time he closes his eyes.

"I can't stop crying. I can't eat," said the father of the West Island teenager who died on Thursday. "I've hardly slept."

The 16-year-old was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after being stabbed in an altercation outside St. Thomas High School in Pointe-Claire.

His parents raced to Sacré Coeur hospital only to find him critically injured.

"When he was lying there in the bed, I could see the tears in his eyes when he was lying there on life support," Guy Gaudet said. "I know he wasn't crying for himself, he was crying for us because he knows how much we were hurting."

Lucas's mother, Lynne Baudouy, says the family — Lucas has a younger sister and two other siblings — has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the community.

Lucas Gaudet died in hospital on Thursday. (Jada Singh)

"Everyone he touched, he left a lasting impression."

The John Rennie High School student was a hockey fanatic who started skating at the age of three, Baudouy said, and could often be spotted at the Pierrefonds sportsplex where he played with the Pierrefonds Barracudas.

His friends described him as a good kid, saying he happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.

"He never did anything wrong," said Samuel Mariampillai, who had known him for the last 10 years.

"He really cared about others more than he cared about himself. He genuinely was there for everyone around him."

Gaudet would often come along for drives in Mariampillai's car, but never got the chance to learn how to drive.

"He was one in a million, I can never find someone else like him," Mariampillai said. "It's so hard to accept."

Left to right, Matthew Ouellet, Jack Bowman-Demers, Samuel Mariampillai and Jada Singh. All four were friends of Lucas Gaudet, and are grappling with the loss. (Jennifer Yoon/CBC)

The John Rennie High School student always had a smile on his face, said Jada Singh, another friend of his.

"He lived everyday like it was his last," she said. "There was never a dull moment with Lucas — ever."

Three teens arrested

Montreal police arrested two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old in connection with the stabbing on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, one of the 16-year-olds pleaded not guilty in youth court to attempted murder, possession of a weapon and conspiracy to commit assault in relation to the dispute.

He is facing a total of seven charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and aggravated assault.

His bail hearing will be held on Feb. 16.

Guy Gaudet and Lynne Baudouy are the parents of Lucas Gaudet, who died this week. (Matt D'Amours/CBC)

Gaudet's mother said she has already forgiven those who were involved in the stabbing.

"This child that did this to Lucas is a child too," she said. "He needs forgiveness, he needs for everyone to pray for him because his life will continue."

"He has to live with the consequences of his actions," she said. "My heart goes out to him."

His father said he hopes his death will spur change, and that his will be the last life lost to violence.

"I hope he's the one who is finally going to stop this and that something good comes out of this," said Gaudet.

"For the sake of my daughter who's five years old I'm hoping there's change, because I don't want to be sending her to high school and worrying everyday."