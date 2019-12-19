'Saving what's left of the English schools': West Islanders look to a consolidated future

Lori LaFleur's son won't graduate from the same high school he started in, but he's not moving to a new building.

He's among the hundreds of staff and students from two different high schools who will find themselves under one roof in 18 months as the West Island community bids farewell to yet another English-language school.

"It's sad, but we're also relieved that we're saving what's left of the English schools," said LaFleur, whose son will be in Secondary 4 when St. Thomas High School moves into Linsday Place on Broadview Avenue in Pointe-Claire.

"We believe that we can co-exist with St. Thomas under one roof and make the best with what we have left in our school system."

LaFleur's son has known since elementary school that he wanted to attend Lindsay Place.

When the Lester B. Pearson School Board made its decision Tuesday night, he was happy to learn he will graduate in that same building.

But he was disappointed to hear Lindsay Place, which opened in 1962, will have a new name — St. Thomas High School.

Roller coaster of emotions

LaFleur wasn't the only one riding a roller coast of emotions after the board's unanimous vote. Staff were also looking to the future with mixed feelings.

"We have to lead our students to the possibility of new beginnings, but also respect the fact that we need to grieve and recognize that we're saying bye to something that we really think is really special," said Linsday Place's principal, Kerry-Ann Payette.

There are about 430 students at the school now. That number may go up by as much as four times after the two schools join, but the principal says none will be displaced.

"We are blending the two communities together and I think that's an important piece," she said.

Payette said change is inevitable but, as former students move on with their lives, they won't be able to look back on their high school days the same way.

Linda Kings has two children who have been looking back on their high school days for many years. They're both in their 30s, but they went up through Lindsay Place.

Years later, Kings tutors at the school. She stopped by with care packages for teachers on Wednesday because, she said, "I thought they might need a little help today."

Linda Kings has two children who, now adults, went to Lindsay Place High School. She worries students who need extra attention won't get that attention any more. (CBC)

Kings said she's worried those students who need extra attention — like her own children when they were young — are going to be pushed aside by the new, advanced-level programming that's moving in.

"Kids are going to get lost," said Kings. "They did not get lost at Lindsay Place"

'It's a very welcoming school'

While Kings worries about kids getting lost, Panagiotis Michail says there's something else he doesn't want to lose.

"I just hope the spirit of the school will not be lost," Michail, a Secondary 4 student at Lindsay Place.

"I just don't want it to impact the student-body vibe."

Secondary 4 student Panagiotis Michail says the staff are exceptional and the students are 'really great.' (CBC)

When the students and staff from St. Thomas do move in, he said they can expect open arms.

"I just want kids who come here to have a good time, and I want the kids that are still here to continue having a good time," he said.

"It's a very welcoming school. The students here are really great. The staff is exceptional."