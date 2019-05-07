Hundreds of West Island high school students protest secularism bill

As a committee in the Quebec's capital started examining the merits of Bill 21 Tuesday, in Montreal's West Island, hundreds of students protested against the controversial legislation.

"My turban, this is who I am," said Grade 11 Beaconsfield High School student Gursagar Singh. "I shouldn't have to be separate."

If passed, Quebec civil servants in positions of authority wouldn't be able to wear garments like the kippa or hijab while at work.

Singh said the bill would impact his father, who is a professor.

Students staged a walk-out protest on Tuesday to show their opposition to the province's religious symbols ban. 0:48

Under the bill's provisions, teachers who wear religious symbols and who are already working in the public school system would be exempted from the ban — but only as long as they keep teaching for the same school board in the same role.

Student Sasha Meloche said the impact the legislation would have on teachers would be seen as a huge loss to students.

John Rennie High School student Sasha Meloche said he doesn't understand how anyone could be in favour of Bill 21. (CBC)

He and his classmates remember being taught by a woman in a hijab and he considered her "one of the best student teachers I've ever had."

Alex O’Neill, right, said the province needs to know how young people feel about Bill 21. (CBC) Alex O'Neill is a Grade 11 student at St. Thomas High School in Pointe-Claire and he said it's important that Premier François Legault knows how they feel, even though they are not allowed to vote yet.

"[The bill] is effectively racist," he said.

John Rennie High School student Brianna Harris said she is taking part in the protest to support Muslims in Quebec.

She said other religions can cover up their faith more easily.

"It's not fair, it's not equal," Harris said.

Grade 11 Brianna Harris said she doesn't understand why the government is trying to create a law around something that 'hasn't been bothering people.' (CBC)

The Bill 21 hearings are slated to go on for six days.