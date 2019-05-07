Hundreds of West Island high school students protest secularism bill
Some say that without the ability to vote, protests are the only way to be heard
As a committee in the Quebec's capital started examining the merits of Bill 21 Tuesday, in Montreal's West Island, hundreds of students protested against the controversial legislation.
"My turban, this is who I am," said Grade 11 Beaconsfield High School student Gursagar Singh. "I shouldn't have to be separate."
If passed, Quebec civil servants in positions of authority wouldn't be able to wear garments like the kippa or hijab while at work.
Singh said the bill would impact his father, who is a professor.
Under the bill's provisions, teachers who wear religious symbols and who are already working in the public school system would be exempted from the ban — but only as long as they keep teaching for the same school board in the same role.
Student Sasha Meloche said the impact the legislation would have on teachers would be seen as a huge loss to students.
He and his classmates remember being taught by a woman in a hijab and he considered her "one of the best student teachers I've ever had."
"[The bill] is effectively racist," he said.
John Rennie High School student Brianna Harris said she is taking part in the protest to support Muslims in Quebec.
She said other religions can cover up their faith more easily.
"It's not fair, it's not equal," Harris said.
The Bill 21 hearings are slated to go on for six days.
With files from Elias Abboud and Jay Turnbull
