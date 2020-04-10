Staff reinforcements sent to hard-hit nursing homes in Montreal's west end

As COVID-19 ravages Quebec's long-term care facilities, replacement staff are sent to CHSLDs across the province and, in particular, four hard-hit locations in Montreal's west end.

The Quebec nurses federation confirms that new personnel are transferring to the LaSalle hospital, the LaSalle and Nazaire-Piché care homes, and the CHSLD Herron, a private seniors' home in Dorval.

Between those four residences, 110 staff members are on sick or preventive leave, Radio-Canada has learned.

Nearly half of all of Quebec's COVID-19-related deaths, 106 in all, have occurred in residential long-term care homes, and hundreds of homes are reporting cases of the virus.

Unable to visit their loved ones due to provincial regulations, some families are worried that the level of care inside these institutions has been severely lacking.

No news from home's administration, daughter says

Judie Wheeland just lost her 85-year-old father, who lived in a CHSLD in LaSalle, to COVID-19. Her mother, Connie Wheeland, lives at the CHSLD Herron in Dorval, but the administration there isn't providing much information.

"Not a phone call. Not a text. Not an email," Wheeland said.

On Wednesday, the local health authority, the CIUSSS l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, issued a statement saying two residents of CHSLD Herron have died and there are eight confirmed cases.

The statement says isolation measures are applied to all residents to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The health authority stepped in to help run the private home on March 29, the same day the home sent an email to families saying many staff members and replacement nurses had tested positive and were out sick.

But even after the CIUSSS took over, the complaints of poor care continued. CBC has learned that some residents were left in soiled beds or diapers for hours.

Wheeland's mother has been painting a grim picture.

"There are days that they don't get her out of bed until quite late. She's wheelchair bound, so they need to help her out of bed."

Wheeland is urging the home to allow video chats and to let families send care packages to residents. She wants the administration to provide more, clear information as to what exactly is going on inside the CHSLD Herron.

'She just doesn't want to breathe'

Though her mother has not been infected, Wheeland is worried she won't be able to survive this ordeal.

"Her husband of 62 years passed, so she's sad," she said.

"To quote her, she's fed up. She has chest pains. She says it doesn't hurt to breathe. She just doesn't want to breathe."

Ken and Connie Wheeland were married 62 years. Ken Wheeland died of COVID-19 on Sunday and his wife is now living alone in CHSLD Herron. (Submitted by Peter Wheeland)

Wheeland's siblings have hung a message out front for their mother to see.

"My other brother and his wife were there at six o'clock in the morning, to put balloons in the tree so my mother could see we were thinking about her," she said.