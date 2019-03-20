2 arrested after late-night chase in West Island

Two people are in custody after a police chase involving a tractor-trailer in Montreal's West Island early Wednesday morning.

Montreal police received a 911 about a stolen truck travelling west on Highway 20 near Dorval at around 12:30 a.m., said spokesperson Const. Manuel Couture.

Police pursued the truck, which exited the highway onto Sources Boulevard in Pointe-Claire and ended up on a nearby dead end street.

Police said one suspect got into an SUV and tried to get away after abandoning the truck. (Alain Beland/Radio-Canada)

Two suspects fled the truck, Couture said, and ran into the parking lot of a nearby Tim Hortons, where one was apprehended by police.

The other suspect got into an SUV and tried to get away. Couture said the suspect drove over several curbs, damaging the vehicle, before hitting a police car, and was ultimately arrested.

Two people were inside the SUV when the suspect got in, Couture said. One got out, but the other remained inside. Couture said police are trying to determine if those two people were "victims or accomplices."