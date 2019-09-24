West Island developers sue Montreal, mayor for $175M over Great Western Park project

Three groups of developers that had planned to build homes in what's now slated to become a 3,000-hectare park in the West Island are suing the City of Montreal and other municipal players for more than $175 million, for what they describe as "disguised expropriation."

The application was filed last Friday at the Montreal courthouse.

The lawsuit targets the city, the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Plante's party, Projet Montréal.

The developers, Développements Pierrefonds Inc., Les Immeubles L'Équerre Inc. and Quartier de l'Ouest de l'Île, had plans to turn 360 hectares in western Pierrefonds into a new residential neighbourhood called Cap Nature Pierrefonds Ouest. The project was set to include 5,500 housing units, schools, daycares and sports fields.

While some of that land is already zoned residential, Plante announced in August the city will include all of it in a project aimed at preserving West Island wetlands and containing flooding. That green space, nine times the size of New York City's Central Park, is known for now as the Great Western Park.

The developers say that proposal has destroyed 14 years of their efforts and investment.

"Mayor Plante and the city are acting illegally, arbitrarily, impulsively, abusively and prejudicially," the document obtained by Radio-Canada says.

The developers criticize the mayor for spreading "clearly false and alarmist information" by saying their land is in a flood zone.

They claim the objective was to "intentionally tarnish the promoters' reputation and the Cap Nature Project and intentionally cause damage to the proponents by raising public discontent in order to intentionally frustrate the project and affect the value of the lands."

A spokesperson for the City of Montreal said Tuesday the city would not comment on the lawsuit, but it intends to go ahead with the park project.