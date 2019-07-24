Two suspects arrested after a slew of break-ins in the West Island

Montreal police have arrested two suspects in connection with a rash of break-ins at West Island businesses.

CBC has been able to confirm at least six storefronts were broken into in the span of about two weeks.

The latest incident CBC knows of happened at 3 a.m. Tuesday on Gouin Boulevard.

The break-ins all have the same characteristics, including a rock thrown through a glass door.

"You'll see it glistening in the sun, it won't go away," said Joanna Billingy, pointing to the shards of glass still lingering outside her take-out pizza shop nearly two weeks after the break-in.

Billingy owns the Pierrefonds franchise of Mama Sofia on St-Charles Boulevard. She received a call around 3 a.m. on July 11 saying the glass door of her store had been smashed.

There was no money in her cash register and she does not have a safe.

"There's nothing here for them to get. However, I have to deal with it afterwards, you know? The damages, the cost," she said.

Damages more costly than the theft

With the construction holiday underway, she said she's been having trouble replacing the glass, and some customers think she's closed as a result.

"It's holding up business right now, honestly," she said.

Billingy has owned the franchise for six years. In her first year, a similar incident occurred.

"I thought this was all under the rug and then they called me, and yeah, it was devastation. I just couldn't believe it happened again," she said.

Just a block away, specialty coffee store Java Kap was struck a few days later.

They have not been able to replace the door either.

"He was in the store for probably about 35 seconds because we have it all on video and that's it. But that little amount of time ended up costing us probably close to $1,300 in damage," said the owner of Java Kap, Mary-Ann McCoy.

The till only had $70.

Java Kap owner Mary-Ann McCoy shows CBC the surveillance video of the break-in. She said the man was iin the store for probably only 35 seconds, but caused close to $1,300 in damage. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

McCoy says she wishes police had warned business owners about what was going on, so that they could have take better precautions.

"I would have left every light in my store on so the images on the cameras would have been crystal clear," McCoy said. "It may have helped them catch him and it may have also deterred him from breaking into my store."

Police say though they have made two arrests, the investigation is ongoing.