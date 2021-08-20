Boil-water advisory partially lifted in Montreal's West Island

The City of Montreal says a boil-water advisory in Montreal's West Island has been partially lifted, more than a week after tests found water in the Dollard-des-Ormeaux reservoir had been contaminated.

Residents in DDO can now safely use their taps, but people in Pierrefonds-Roxboro are still being asked to boil their water before drinking it or brushing their teeth.

In a statement to CBC, city spokeswoman Audrey Gauthier said construction work was being done to seal and reinforce the reservoir last week. She says the renovations combined with heavy rains allowed contaminants to seep through a crack in the structure — one that wasn't visible to workers.

Gauthier says the city found the crack and filled it, secured the rest of the reservoir and disinfected the water inside it. She says in the past week, the water quality has been tested more than it usually is in a whole month, with samples being taken almost every hour.

Gauthier says the city needs to have two full days of lab results demonstrating the water is safe to drink again before the advisory can be fully lifted.

Pierrefonds residents in the affected area are still being asked to boil water for at least one minute before consuming it. The city says water can be used for showering or other domestic purposes without boiling it first.