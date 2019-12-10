'We lost everything': West Island Assistance Fund looks for help after devastating fire

The West Island Assistance Fund is setting up temporary offices Tuesday morning after a fire gutted its main offices — destroying toys for children, computers, and half of the organization's operating revenue.

"We lost everything yesterday," Michael Labelle, the president of the board of the West Island Assistance Fund (WIAF), told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

"Our computers, our servers, or our records — everything. So we need to get back up and running just on that level, and then we'll look through what we need to do to go forward."

The thrift store, which was in the same building and offered clothing and other goods at discount prices to people in need, was also destroyed.

Half of the building was already demolished by Tuesday morning, with the rest of it scheduled to come down shortly afterward.

An adjacent youth centre could also have potential damage.

The WIAF's food bank is at a separate location and was not damaged by the fire.

Money needed in the months to come

Labelle said staff backed up the contact information of those who signed up for the Christmas food baskets distributed every year, but certain systems, like their phones, still aren't operational.

Making sure the food bank and food basket program is up and running will be their first concern, he said. An estimated 650 families use WIAF's services.

Despite the losses, Labelle said they are not looking for extra items for the food bank. Some food will have to be moved off-site to make room for the temporary offices, he explained.

Michael Labelle, president of the WIAF board of directors gave an update:<br>• food donations are not needed now <br>• offices were lost in the fire, but the borough has given them space to work <br>• the borough + Partage-Action are organizing a toy drive to replace toys lost in fire <a href="https://t.co/yQwjpMTg9I">pic.twitter.com/yQwjpMTg9I</a> —@katemckenna8

He said what the organization will need in the months to come is cash. The thrift store's revenues represented half of the WIAF's operating budget.

"My big preoccupation is: where are we going to be in February or March?" he said. "[Cash] donations are really what we need, because we just lost half of our operating income to pay salaries."

Borough, charities stepping in

Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis said the city will also make sure WIAF has space in the Gerry-Robertson Community Centre that it can use, at least in the short-term, as it gets back on its feet.

"Standing in front of the old building this morning and seeing it completely destroyed is a terrible sight for us to see," he said.

Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough Mayor Jim Beis said it was terrible to see the destroyed building. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

Beis said that residents have already been "bombarding" the borough on social media asking what they can do to help.

The borough is partnering with West Island Community Shares to organize a toy drive to replace what was lost.

He said that once the WIAF knows exactly what its needs are, the borough will work to communicate that to the public through social media and its official website.

Beis also said the borough is ready to streamline rebuilding efforts and permits, should the WIAF decide to rebuild in the same location.