Wendake's Sagamité restaurant seriously damaged in Sunday morning fire

A major fire that broke out early Sunday has left a celebrated restaurant that serves Indigenous cuisine in Wendake seriously damaged, firefighters say.

Firefighters were called to the Sagamité restaurant in Wendake, a Huron-Wendat community inside a borough Quebec City, at around 5 a.m.

It was immediately clear that the flames were spreading fast, and within 20 minutes, more than 60 firefighters were on the scene, according to the Quebec City fire department.

No one was injured in the fire, the cause of which remains unknown.

"It quickly became a four-alarm fire," said Bill Noonan, a spokesperson for the fire department.

He said part of the roof collapsed as a result of the fire, and firefighters had to retreat.

"The damage to the building will be significant because of the fire and the water [damage]," Noonan said.

Sagamité has been open since 1999 and serves Indigenous cuisine.

"This is the only institution of very high quality First Nations cuisine in the province," said Konrad Sioui, Grand Chief of Wendake. "It's one of our jewels in economic development and job creation."

The restaurant's owner, Steeve Wadohandik Gros-Louis, said it will reopen.

"For 20 years, people have been coming together and coming to us," Wadohandik Gros-Louis said outside Sagamité Sunday morning.

"They are always welcome, and they are still welcome. Do not think we are dead."

With files from Radio-Canada