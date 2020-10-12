Residents of Quebec First Nation grieve deaths of young boys

Members of a First Nations community in Quebec are mourning the loss of two young boys.

The children, ages 2 and 5, were found dead in a home in Wendake, Que., a Huron-Wendat First Nation just outside Quebec City, early Sunday morning.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in their deaths.

Donald Verrette, who lives near where the boys were found, said he couldn't believe what had happened.

"It hurts," he said. "Children enrich our lives."

Throughout the day Sunday, people left stuffed animals, candles and drawings at the base of a tree outside a local church.

One child brought a painting she made in boys' honour, depicting two angels seemingly bathed in a sea of light.

A young girl in Wendake, Que., made this painting that was affixed to the tree where the memorial started. (David Rémillard/Radio-Canada)

Atikush Savard Malec strung three sacred objects through the branches of the tree — a medicine shield, to offer protection to the children's mother, and two dream catchers.

The community is offering counselling services to anyone who may need them. Meanwhile, teachers and educators at the local school and daycare are preparing for what may happen Tuesday morning, when all but two children will return.