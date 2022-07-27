Marching on foot to Quebec City, Indigenous delegations want focus to be on survivors

Seven days and about 275 kilometres later, a group representing several First Nations communities is set to arrive in Quebec City for the papal visit following a healing march meant to show solidarity with residential school survivors.

The group, including members of Innu, Anishinaabe, Naskapi, Wendat and Atikamekw communities, includes about a dozen people who are survivors themselves. They began the journey last Thursday in the Innu community of Mashteuiatsh in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region.

The community of Mashteuiatsh is home to the last residential school in Quebec, Pointe-Bleue, which closed in 1991.

Several other Indigenous delegations are expected to be in Quebec City — but many are also staying home. Some groups, like the Cree Nation of Chisasibi in Eeyou Istchee, Que., opted to skip the papal visit and focus on healing and traditional activities. Both Catholic and Anglican priests ran schools on the Cree territory for decades. The last school in the area closed in 1981.

On Tuesday evening, the group that marched for seven days from Mashteuiatsh arrived to the Huron-Wendat First Nation in Wendake just outside the provincial capital, and was greeted by a loud ovation from a large crowd of people wearing orange shirts.

The people who marched for seven days were also welcomed with a drum circle and prayers. (Émilie Warren/CBC)

According to Mia Tenasco, who was there to greet her cousin and others who marched, the focus of the papal visit must remain primarily on survivors.

"I hope that the attention is put on the stories of the survivors and not the presence of the priest, because that is where it counts the most, is them being able to tell their stories, them being able to share their truths," said Tenasco, who is from the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation near Maniwaki, Que.

One of the men who marched was carrying a canoe on his back as he arrived in Wendake. The canoe was a symbol of the spirit of this ancestors that was he carrying with him.

The group's final destination is the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City. That's where about 140,000 people are expected to gather to watch the Pope's address on Wednesday evening.

A man carried a canoe on his back as he arrived in Wendake. The canoe symbolizes the spirits of his ancestors. Organizers of the seven-day march from Mashteuiatsh to Wendake wanted to highlight the importance of making the papal visit primarily about survivors of residential schools. (Émilie Warren/CBC)

On Monday, during Francis's stop at the powwow grounds in Maskwacis, south of Edmonton — the first on his "pilgrimage of penance" trip to Canada — he expressed deep sorrow for harms suffered at residential schools and asked forgiveness for church members' co-operation with government policies of assimilation.

The apology stopped short of acknowledging the church's role as an institution.

"Well for me, an apology has been done. But now what are the actions that are going to follow that apology?" said Cheryl Tenasco, Mia's mother.

"How are they going to help restore our culture and language and also to allow us to practice our own cultural ways within the spirituality?"

The Pope will remain in Quebec City until Friday. The last stop of his weeklong trip to Canada is in Iqaluit.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.

Support is also available for anyone affected by their experience at Indian or federal day schools. Individuals can access immediate mental health counselling and crisis intervention services at the Hope for Wellness helpline by calling 1-855-242-3310 or online at www.hopeforwellness.ca.