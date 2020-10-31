Wendake election: Rémy Vincent defeats longtime Grand Chief Konrad Sioui

The Huron-Wendat First Nation in Wendake, near Quebec City, has a new Grand Chief.

Rémy Vincent has defeated longtime Grand Chief Konrad Sioui in a closely-contested race. Vincent's margin of victory was 109 votes, winning 52 per cent of the ranked ballots cast.

The 67-year-old Sioui has been the community's political leader for 12 years, in 2008 he defeated Max Gros-Louis, who had occupied the post for more than 30 years.

Vincent, who stepped down as chief of the Huron-Wendat First Nation's Vincent/Romain/Paul family circle after two years to challenge Sioui, was formerly responsible for the community's educational, youth and recreational services.

The change in leadership comes at what Vincent and Sioui both described in their campaigns as a pivotal time for Wendake, which has been involved in a fractious dispute over traditional lands with other Indigenous communities.

Vincent's campaign criticized Sioui's management of relations with other groups, notably the Innu, and was rooted in a conciliatory approach to territorial negotiations. He has also pledged to attract more private businesses and investment to the First Nation, which counts roughly 3,600 members.