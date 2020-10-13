3 calls to youth protection made prior to death of boys in Wendake, Que., sources say

Two people close to the family of the boys found dead in Wendake, Que., say that at least three reports about the family had been made to Quebec's youth protection services in recent years, Radio-Canada has learned.

The boys, age two and five, were found dead at a home in the Huron-Wendat First Nation, just outside Quebec City, early Sunday morning.

Michaël Chicoine, 30, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

The sources cannot be named because there is a publication ban on the names of the children or anyone who could lead to them being identified.

At least one call to youth protection service was made by hospital staff, and another by police, the sources told Radio-Canada.

Youth protection did not follow up in any of the three cases, they say. The people close to the family see it as a systemic failure.

According to them, the suspect had displayed unstable behaviour in the past and suffered from mental health problems.

He had been followed by the health and social services network since at least 2013.

Two women launched a crowdfunding campaign to help the family. They say the victims' relatives want to be heard.

"They want something to happen," said Frédérique Gros-Louis, one of the people who launched the fundraising campaign.

"When they speak, they want something to happen. They don't want to be alone in these challenging situations."

An investigation by Quebec provincial police is ongoing.

Quebec's human rights commission has also opened two investigations about the deaths, one for each child.

Lionel Carmant, the minister responsible for youth protection services, and Ian Lafrenière, the minister responsible for Indigenous affairs, have offered their collaboration to the Huron-Wendat nation.

In a statement, Carmant's office said it has been in contact with the local health authority, the CIUSS de la Capitale-Nationale, before determining next steps.

Chicoine is due to return to court on Nov. 11 for the disclosure of the evidence. Until then, he will remain in custody.