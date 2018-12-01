Welcome Hall Mission gives out toys to nearly 3,000 underprivileged kids

There's a jubilant atmosphere at the annual "Christmas for all" event put on by the Welcome Hall Mission, as kids chatter and squeal with excitement.

The event is the largest toy giveaway in Quebec, with 6,000 gifts handed out to almost 3,000 kids.

"What we're trying to do is give families, who regularly come here to get free food, we're giving them an opportunity to experience Christmas," said Sam Watts, CEO of Welcome Hall Mission.

He said that the size of the event has doubled in recent years, coinciding with the influx of new immigrants and asylum seekers who have come to depend on the services offered at the Mission.

Santa Claus himself was on hand at the event Saturday to help spread the Christmas spirit. (CBC)

"We have at least 6,000 asylum seekers among our 18,000 clients," said Watts. "For many of them, this is their first time experiencing Christmas in Montreal."

A team of Santa's helpers were on hand to distribute the goods, and the big man himself also made an appearance.

The toys are paid for by private donations and company sponsors, and never fail to bring a smile to the children's faces, said Watts.

"I'm ripped apart when I see people experiencing poverty, particularly kids. We want to see those kids succeed and this is part of what we're trying to do," said Watts.