Weekend byelections a test of Plante administration's popularity

After a freshman year of difficult decisions, Mayor Valérie Plante's administration faces a key test of its popularity — two byelections, to be held Sunday.

Voters in the Saint-Michel district of Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension will elect a new city councillor. At the same time, residents of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles will choose a new borough mayor.

The byelections come as Plante enters the second year of her mandate, and are a chance for her party — Projet Montréal — to increase its advantage over rival Ensemble Montréal.

Both positions up for grabs this weekend were held by Ensemble Montréal, and opened up when Frantz Benjamin and Chantal Rouleau won seats in October's provincial election.

A win in either, let alone both, would count as a noteworthy endorsement of the administration's first-year record, which has focused heavily of transit issues.

In Saint-Michel, Projet installed a large campaign sign at the corner of Pie-IX Boulevard and Jarry Street, informing voters the site would be the location of a Pink Line Metro station, a project Plante continues to pursue despite little interest from the new provincial government.

Improving transit is also the number one priority of voters in RDP-PAT, according to Projet's candidate for borough mayor, Caroline Bourgeois.

"It will allow us not only to improve mobility within the borough and the rest of the city, but it will also help us attract businesses and create jobs," Bourgeois said.

"Transit is at the heart of Montreal East's economic development, which we've been waiting so long for."

Nadine Raymond, second from left, is Projet's candidate in Saint-Michel. She had this sign installed near the corner of Pie-IX Boulevard and Jarry Street. (Facebook)

Hoping to capitalize on anger

Over the past year, Ensemble Montréal has routinely accused the Plante administration of being overly dogmatic in its pursuit of environmentally friendly transit options.

Angered by city hall proposals to limit traffic across the mountain and reduce parking spaces downtown, Ensemble supporters often describe Plante as being "anti-car."

The party has also tried to make hay of last year's property tax increases, which Plante said was necessary to fund water infrastructure upgrades.

In RDP-PAT, the Ensemble candidate for mayor, Manuel Guedes, believes anger at the administration is so great in his borough that he's all but guaranteed victory in Sunday's vote.

"When I'm out there talking to folks, the minute you mention Valérie Plante, there are words that come out that I won't mention on the radio," he said in a recent interview.

"There's a lot of disappointment with the Plante administration."

Guedes is a one-term borough councillor who narrowly lost his seat in last year's municipal election.

The candidates in the RDP-PAT mayoral race held a debate earlier this week. Transit has emerged as the number one issue in the campaign, according the candidates. (Kim Vermette/Radio-Canada)

Like Bourgeois, he believes concerns about the lack of transit options are at the forefront of voters' minds.

But he also said families and seniors are worried about their security, and accused the Plante administration of being overly lax by allowing cannabis use in some public spaces.

"We have to make sure our parks are safe," he said. "Projet actually wants to encourage the use of cannabis in our parks."

Winning over suburban voters

RDP-PAT is among the most suburban of Montreal's boroughs. Its population is made up, to a large degree, of families, homeowners and Canadian-born citizens.

Rouleau, the former mayor, won the area for the right-leaning Coalition Avenir Québec in the Oct. 1 provincial election.

At least on paper, then, it represents a challenge for Projet, the more left-leaning of the two municipal parties and whose base of support tends to be in downtown neighbourhoods.

But in Bourgeois, it chose a candidate with deep ties to the borough. She was Rouleau's chief of staff before being convinced to run for Projet.

Josué Corvil, a librarian, is running for Ensemble Montréal in the Saint-Michel district byelection. This photo is taken from his Facebook page. (Facebook)

While Bourgeois says she is proud to be part of Plante's team, she added that city hall acknowledges the particularities of her borough.

"We know very well that, here, you often need a car to get around," she said. "Projet Montréal believes in the autonomy of the boroughs."

Projet also faces a challenge in Sunday's other byelection. Benjamin, who won the area for the Quebec Liberals with a crushing majority, is campaigning in support of the Ensemble candidate, Josué Corvil.

The outcome of the two votes Sunday could cushion Projet's slim majority, but won't alter the balance of power in city council.

A favourable outcome for Plante's side would indicate its unapologetic commitment to mass transit is resonating more widely than its critics maintain.

On the other hand, if Ensemble Montréal can retain its seats, it would embolden the beleaguered opposition party and reinforce its claim that Plante isn't winning over any new supporters.