Week without smoking starts Sunday, urging Quebecers to quit

Quebec actor Patrice Godin, who almost died of cardiovascular disease, is urging Quebecers to quit smoking.

Godin is the spokesperson for a week-long smoking awareness campaign, Semaine pour un Québec sans tabac.

"The idea that I could be sick, and that I could die and not seeing my girls grow up, the idea that my girls start smoking when they're teenagers: everything together gave me the drive to quit," Godin said.

The Conseil québécois sur le tabac et la santé unveiled new data Sunday on the health impacts of this bad habit, specifically focused on cardiovascular and coronary heart diseases caused by smoking.

The council says heart disease and strokes are three times more likely to occur among smokers.

They're also up to four times more likely to experience sudden cardiac death.

Of the people who have heart bypass surgery, about 50 per cent have either smoked before or are current smokers, according to CHUM cardiac surgeon Joe Hélou.

"It's a major public health issue because cigarette smoke tends to multiply the effects of other conditions that would cause coronary artery disease, such as diabetes, hypertension, genetic factors," Hélou said.

Helou says no matter how long you've been smoking, quitting can help reduce your health risks.

Godin echoed that sentiment, encouraging people to quit as soon as they can — and not to get discouraged.

"Quitting smoking is a difficult task because the cigarettes have … a strong hold," Godin said.

He recommended finding a physical activity to focus on instead.

"Find something that you like," he said. "Something that will drive you in a good way. I think that's the key to stop smoking."

He said if he was able to quit, many others are, too.

According to the World Health Organization, the number of smokers has officially decreased on the planet for the first time.