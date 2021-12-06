Freezing rain, storm warnings in effect for much of southern Quebec

The first major winter storm of the season is making getting to and from work and school especially challenging Monday in Quebec and southern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for significant accumulations of snow and freezing rain, leading hundreds of schools across the province to close, including all of the school centres in the Capitale-Nationale and Chaudière-Appalaches regions.





In the greater metropolitan area of Montreal, about 10 centimetres of snow fell overnight, turning into freezing rain.

Drivers are being warned to be very careful on the roads. People heading out on foot are also advised to be careful this morning as sidewalks and passageways are slippery.

This storm has affected not only the greater Montreal area but the Laurentians, Lanaudière, Gatineau, Beauce and the Mauricie region.

Environment Canada is forecasting more than 20 centimetres of snow in Charlevoix, Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean, Beauce and Gaspésie regions.