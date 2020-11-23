Wet, slushy Monday morning in Montreal, after city gets 10cm of snow
Several Quebec regions are under a snowfall warning
Montrealers who plan to leave the house Monday morning might want to gear up with a tall pair of rain boots.
It's a wet and slushy morning in Montreal, after the region saw more than 10 centimetres of snow for the first time this year on Sunday.
Rainfall that began overnight is expected to continue into the afternoon, Environment Canada says, with a high of 5 C.
Several Quebec regions are under a snowfall warning Monday, including Quebec City, Lac-Saint-Jean, Mont-Tremblant and Saguenay.
"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," the weather agency says.
The provincial capital region is also under a freezing rain warning this morning. Environment Canada says highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.