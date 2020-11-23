Wet, slushy Monday morning in Montreal, after city gets 10cm of snow

Montrealers who plan to leave the house Monday morning might want to gear up with a tall pair of rain boots.

It's a wet and slushy morning in Montreal, after the region saw more than 10 centimetres of snow for the first time this year on Sunday.

Rainfall that began overnight is expected to continue into the afternoon, Environment Canada says, with a high of 5 C.

Several Quebec regions are under a snowfall warning Monday, including Quebec City, Lac-Saint-Jean, Mont-Tremblant and Saguenay.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," the weather agency says.

Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected in Quebec City on Monday, according to Environment Canada. (Cimon Leblanc/Radio-Canada)

The provincial capital region is also under a freezing rain warning this morning. Environment Canada says highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.