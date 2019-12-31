Winter weather continues to blow through Southern Quebec

The worst of the weather cocktail is over for Montreal, but Environment Canada says other parts of the province are still bracing for snow.

A snowfall warning is in effect for parts of Southern Quebec, including Quebec City and the Gaspé, which could see as much as 20 centimetres of snow on Tuesday.

Environment Canada warns that blowing snow can reduce visibility on the roads and make travel difficult.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," the weather agency said in a statement.

Elsewhere in Quebec, there are snowfall warnings in effect for:

Amqui - Matapédia Valley.

Lachute - Saint-Jérôme.

Lanaudière.

Laurentians.

Mauricie.

New Carlisle - Chandler.

Restigouche - Bonaventure.

Témiscouata.

Simon Legault, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said Montreal didn't get as much snow as anticipated but by the end of New Year's Day there could be about 20 centimetres on the ground.

"We've had a little bit more freezing rain, so the mix of precipitation was more intense than we expected in Montreal," Legault said.

On the roads, Transports Quebec spokesperson Christian Fortin told CBC News that drivers should take precautions and be extra careful.

He said from Sherbrooke to Quebec City and on to Saguenay, crews are still working to clear snow off the roads.

"We ask drivers to adapt their conduct and make sure to keep their distance," he said.