Slippery, windy weather cocktail slaps Montreal as temperatures continue to drop
Most other regions of the province are under an extreme cold warning.
It's slippery, it's windy, and the temperature is dropping — fast.
Environment Canada put out a weather advisory for Montreal and the surrounding areas Wednesday, with most regions of the province under an extreme cold warning.
"A vigorous cold front will move across the province of Quebec today," the weather agency said.
Temperatures in Montreal are forecasted to drop to –7 C this afternoon. With wind chill, it will feel like –17 C, according to Environment Canada.
About five centimetres of snow is also expected, which, combined with strong winds, could significantly reduce visibility. Drivers are asked to be extra cautious.
"Behind this front, temperatures will drop rapidly," Environment Canada said.