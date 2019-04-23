Quebec officials remain on flood alert with rain in the forecast
Bridge from Île Bizard to Île Mercier in Montreal closed since Monday night
Water levels are stabilizing in rivers across the province, but officials are warning residents in flood zones not to let their guards down.
Sunny weather over the last few days and rain in the forecast, which Environment Canada predicts will last through most of the day Wednesday, could change things.
"The sun melts the snow and the snow is still melting and we're going to have rain in a couple of days," said Martin Guilbault, a chief of operations at the Montreal fire department. "So prepare yourself. ... Don't take it for granted,"
As of Monday evening, there were no evacuation orders in place in Montreal or Laval, but as many as 1,700 residents across Quebec have been forced to leave their homes.
For days, volunteers have been working alongside public security, municipal workers and members of the Armed Forces to protect houses at risk of flooding.
Over the long weekend, there were about 50 troops in L'Île-Bizard, and another 30 on Île Bigras in Laval, helping with preventive measures.
Some roads are closed in the West Island and the bridge connecting Île Bizard to Île Mercier has been closed since Monday night. The water was knee high at certain points along the bridge Tuesday morning.
Here’s Île Mercier which has been cut off from Île Bizard because of flooding. Residents are staying put. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Flood2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Flood2019</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/inondation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#inondation</a> <a href="https://t.co/O6rgp0ktNG">pic.twitter.com/O6rgp0ktNG</a>—@TurnbullJay
Residents of Île Mercier can remain on the island, or they can stay at a shelter on Montée de l'Église in L'Île-Bizard, city officials said.
The SPVM will still be serving the island using police boats, but there will be fewer resources available to those who stay.
