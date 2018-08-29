Environment Canada says heat wave in Southern Quebec will break later today

Environment Canada says a heat warning that's lasted for three days in parts of Southern Quebec is expected to end later today, after a cold front moves through the region.

Humidex values are still expected to reach at least 40 today.

The warning affects Montreal and its surroundings, the Eastern Townships, Lanaudière, Saint-Jérôme and Vaudreuil-Soulanges.

"Extreme heat has greater effects on young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working outside," the agency said. The risk of getting heat stroke or heat exhaustion is elevated during a heat warning.

In Montreal, showers are expected to begin in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms.

Tomorrow, a high of 22 C is forecasted.