Montrealers should brace for a tricky weather cocktail on Friday.

The city will receive about five centimetres of snow that will turn to rain around noon.

The forecasted high is 4 C. Temperatures are expected to drop to –7 C overnight.

Overnight Tuesday, Montreal received 40 centimetres of snow in this year's most severe winter storm.

City crews have been working to remove the snow since early Thursday.

City spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said Thursday that the rain in Friday's forecast could complicate snow-removal operations.