Freezing rain warning in effect for much of southern Quebec

Quebecers should brace for a cold, slippery morning, as Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for much of southern Quebec, with a snowfall warning in the Gaspésie.

The weather agency says freezing rain will continue this morning in Montreal before changing to rain around noon.

Five to 10 millimetres are expected.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous," Environment Canada said on its website. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

The freezing rain will move into Quebec City and central Quebec this afternoon.

Areas under a freezing rain warning include:

Bellechasse area

Côte-de-Beaupré - L'Île d'Orléans area

Lévis area

Lotbinière area

Portneuf area

Québec area

Saint-Lambert area

Valcartier - Stoneham area

There are also snowfall warnings across the Gaspé, with 15 to 20 centimetres in the forecast.

The snowfall warning covers these areas:

Côte-de-Beaupré - L'Île d'Orléans area

Portneuf area

Valcartier - Stoneham area

Environment Canada advised people to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.