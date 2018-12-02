Freezing rain warning in effect for much of southern Quebec
'Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,' Environment Canada says
Quebecers should brace for a cold, slippery morning, as Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for much of southern Quebec, with a snowfall warning in the Gaspésie.
The weather agency says freezing rain will continue this morning in Montreal before changing to rain around noon.
Five to 10 millimetres are expected.
"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous," Environment Canada said on its website. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."
The freezing rain will move into Quebec City and central Quebec this afternoon.
Areas under a freezing rain warning include:
- Bellechasse area
- Côte-de-Beaupré - L'Île d'Orléans area
- Lévis area
- Lotbinière area
- Portneuf area
- Québec area
- Saint-Lambert area
- Valcartier - Stoneham area
There are also snowfall warnings across the Gaspé, with 15 to 20 centimetres in the forecast.
The snowfall warning covers these areas:
Environment Canada advised people to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.