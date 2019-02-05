Icy roads force some schools closures outside Montreal

Throughout much of southern Quebec, icy, wet weather is making for some treacherous road and sidewalk conditions early Tuesday, leading to some school closures and traffic congestion.

Water accumulation was quickly becoming an issue for commuters in certain areas of the province, particularly in western Quebec, according to Transports Québec spokesperson Christian Fortin.

Crews were out early, working to clean up affected areas, Fortin said, but it was going to take time.

Commuters can expect congestion, particularly in the Montreal region. Montreal's public transportation service, the STM, is warning that riders can expect bus delays due to the difficult road conditions.

Freezing rain fell on the Montreal region Monday and the early morning hours Tuesday before switching to rain.

The freezing rain warning was lifted for the Montreal and Beauce regions, but remains in effect in Saint-Jérôme, Trois-Rivières, Quebec, Saguenay, Charlevoix and Rimouski.

Transports Québec reported early Tuesday that several roads and highways were still icy.

Most notable problem areas include Highway 20 between Ontario and Montreal and in the Quebec City region. Route 132 on Montreal's South Shore was slippery as was Highway 40 in both the Mauricie and Quebec City regions.

Quebec City remained under a freezing rain warning Tuesday morning, affecting much of the region. (Maxime Corneau/Radio-Canada)

In Montreal, it should reach about 5 C around noon. However, the wind will blow in the afternoon and the temperature will gradually drop to –10 by midnight.

Light snow is expected Wednesday in most parts of Quebec and rain is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. The weekend promises to be sunny, especially in Montreal and Quebec City.

School closures