Sunny skies, warmer temperatures accompany first spring day in Montreal

Spring is certainly in the air today in Montreal.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 8 C paired with mainly sunny skies on the first day of the saison printanière.

That's compared to a high of 0.6 C on Tuesday.

On average, the high on March 20 is 3.1 C.

The spring equinox (or the vernal equinox, if you want to sound especially erudite) marks the moment when the centre of the sun is directly above the equator.

For those of us in Montreal (and the northern hemisphere), this is when we start to see more daylight than darkness.

There will still be some winter winds, though. Montrealers should expect winds gusting up to 40 kilometres per hour this afternoon.

In the evening, expect more clouds and a low of 1 C.

Yesterday, skating rinks were being dismantled in parks across the city to greet the arrival of spring.

It's not all sunshine and flowers just yet.

Some people CBC talked to said spring 2019 has brought with it the worst potholes in ages.

On Thursday, spring weather will come in full force with showers in the morning and rain at night, and a high of 6 C.

But winter might not be gone for good — we could see rain or even snow on Friday, according to Environment Canada. The high is 2 C, and the low is 0 C. The low will drop to – 6 Saturday night.

On Monday, Environment Canada is forecasting a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a low of – 10 C.