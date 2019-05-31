David Usher creates AI artwork that gets smarter through conversation

Montreal singer David Usher is diving further into artificial intelligence technology with a new work at the Phi Centre that will learn from visitors as it interacts with them.

A digital character named Ophelia will be speaking with visitors all summer as part of the We Could Be Human: A Learning Machine art installation. It was created by Usher and his company Reimagine AI.

"Over the four, five months she's here, she will go from a very simple place to getting much more intelligent," Usher said.

Last year, Usher started incorporating AI into his music.

He said that in a few years, he believes people will be able to hold a conversation with AI the same way they do with other humans.

We Could Be Human: A Learning Machine is at the Phi Centre (407 Rue Saint-Pierre) until Sept. 15.