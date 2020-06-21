2 adults, 1 child dead in collision involving personal watercraft in Nicolet

Three people have died, including a young child, after a collision between two personal watercraft on the Nicolet River Saturday afternoon.

A 34-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and a four-year-old boy were all aboard the same watercraft, said Valérie Beauchamp, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

An eight-year-old girl and a man in his thirties were on the other vessel, she said. The man suffered serious injuries but is expected to recover, while the girl's injuries are considered minor.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. on the Nicolet River, not far from where it joins the St. Lawrence River.

Boaters had already started helping the victims and and were performing CPR by the time water rescue teams arrived at the scene.

Beauchamp said alcohol was not a factor in the crash and everyone on board the watercraft were wearing lifejackets.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated by the SQ.

Nicolet is approximately 115 kilometres northeast of Montreal, near Trois-Rivières, Que.