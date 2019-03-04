Water taxi from Montreal's east end to Old Port gets green light after trial run

A water taxi service from Montreasl's east end and the Old Port will continue running for at least three years after a successful trial run.

The water taxi will begin in mid-May this year and run 23 weeks until mid-October, according to a call for offers published March 1.

The crown corporation that manages ferry services within the province says the service provider must provide shuttles capable of transporting about 100 passengers and 30 bicycles an hour.

During rush hour, the number of trips will double — once every 30 minutes, up from from once an hour last year.

On holidays, weekends and off-peak hours during the week, the water taxies will run every 60 minutes.

Last year, 4,604 riders took advantage of the pilot project over five days, between Pointe-aux-Trembles and Montreal's Old Port.

The trip takes about 22 minutes by boat, as opposed to about an hour by car during rush hour.

It cost $3.25, the same cost as riding a city bus, to take the water taxi during the pilot project.