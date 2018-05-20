Skip to Main Content
Water taxi linking Pointe-aux-Trembles to Old Port launches for season
Montreal·New

Water taxi linking Pointe-aux-Trembles to Old Port launches for season

The river shuttle linking Montreal's east end to the Old Port is set to launch for the season after last year's pilot project proved successful.

Shuttle will be offered seven days a week until mid-September

CBC News ·
A ride from Pointe-aux-Trembles to the Old Port of Montreal will cost $3.50 and take a maximum of 30 minutes. (Radio-Canada)

Heading downtown from Pointe-aux-Trembles and worried about congested roads? Try the river instead. 

A water-taxi service along the St. Lawrence River, connecting the east-end borough to the Old Port, launched Sunday morning.

Last year, 4,604 riders took advantage of a pilot project over five days. That prompted the borough, in association with its partners, to offer the service from now until mid-September.

The trip takes about 22 minutes by boat, as opposed to about an hour by car during rush hour. 

A trip as a pedestrian will set you back $3.50, while those with a bicycle will pay $4.50. The shuttle will run every 30 minutes during rush hour and every 60 minutes throughout the day.

You can hop on at 2 Saint-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard in Pointe-aux-Trembles.

The water taxi will take both pedestrians and cyclists aboard. (Lauren McCallum/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.