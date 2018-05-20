Water taxi linking Pointe-aux-Trembles to Old Port launches for season

Heading downtown from Pointe-aux-Trembles and worried about congested roads? Try the river instead.

A water-taxi service along the St. Lawrence River, connecting the east-end borough to the Old Port, launched Sunday morning.

Last year, 4,604 riders took advantage of a pilot project over five days. That prompted the borough, in association with its partners, to offer the service from now until mid-September.

The trip takes about 22 minutes by boat, as opposed to about an hour by car during rush hour.

A trip as a pedestrian will set you back $3.50, while those with a bicycle will pay $4.50. The shuttle will run every 30 minutes during rush hour and every 60 minutes throughout the day.

You can hop on at 2 Saint-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard in Pointe-aux-Trembles.