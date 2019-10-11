Water main in urgent need of repair to close lanes on Saint-Antoine Street

People living in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough are about to face more roadwork, as the city prepares to dig up a stretch of Saint-Antoine Street between Guy and Atwater streets to replace a major main that supplies nearly half the city's residents with water.

Philippe Sabourin, spokesperson for the City of Montreal, said a recent inspection of the water main, which is more than two metres wide, showed it is in urgent need of repair.

The street will be reduced to one or two lanes as of Thursday and isn't expected to fully reopen until next spring.

Sabourin said the work needs to be completed by then because Montrealers use a lot more water in the spring and summer than they do through the winter.

The main supplies more than one million residents, Sabourin said, pointing out that's nearly half the city's population.

"The city doesn't have the choice. We need to fix the situation; we need to act quickly. It's a matter of security for everyone," Sabourin said.

He said the city is waiting until next week because that's when the Highway 720 on-ramp at Lucien L'Allier Street, just east of Guy Street, is reopening.

"[That] will allow many commuters go back on the highway, so that means there's going to be less traffic on Saint-Antoine," Sabourin said. At the same time, however, the on-ramp to the highway at Rose-de-Lima Street, further west, is closing.

Sabourin said more traffic congestion is likely, and he recommends that drivers avoid the area.